Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 2.2% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 403.2% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 264.9% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $0.93 on Monday, hitting $148.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,778,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,802,062. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $171.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.79. The company has a market capitalization of $273.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.82.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

