Collective Audience, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAUD) Short Interest Down 98.5% in August

Collective Audience, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAUD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 98.5% from the July 31st total of 75,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 243,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Collective Audience Stock Down 7.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CAUD opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.59. Collective Audience has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $38.40.

Get Collective Audience alerts:

About Collective Audience

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Collective Audience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collective Audience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.