Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 964,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 3.34% of Columbus McKinnon worth $33,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 13,440.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 679.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCO stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.73. 4,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,139. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.34. The firm has a market cap of $973.41 million, a PE ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 1-year low of $30.29 and a 1-year high of $45.84.

Columbus McKinnon ( NASDAQ:CMCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $239.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is currently 17.28%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Stephens bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.71 per share, for a total transaction of $58,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $58,065. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual, battery, electric, and air hoists; steel, rack, and pinion jacks; winches, hydraulic jacks and tools, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; skates and heavy load moving systems; material handling equipment; mobile, workplace, and jib cranes; crane components and kits; and below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings, and lashing systems.

