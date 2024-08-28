Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CNAF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CNAF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the bank on Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Commercial National Financial Stock Performance

CNAF stock opened at $8.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.83. The firm has a market cap of $24.88 million, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.48. Commercial National Financial has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $11.16.

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CNAF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.82 million during the quarter.

Commercial National Financial Company Profile

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Commercial Bank & Trust of PA that provides various banking products and services in Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, money market investment, and savings accounts; and business-time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

