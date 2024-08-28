Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Shares Gap Down to $11.69

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.69, but opened at $11.29. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas shares last traded at $11.61, with a volume of 37,902 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCU. Bank of America cut shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.60 to $13.70 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.90 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.88.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.90.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 18,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 6,495 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

