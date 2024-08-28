Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Shares Gap Down to $11.69

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.69, but opened at $11.29. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas shares last traded at $11.61, with a volume of 37,902 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCU. Bank of America cut shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.60 to $13.70 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.90 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.88.
View Our Latest Analysis on CCU
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Stock Up 1.0 %
Institutional Trading of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 18,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 6,495 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.07% of the company’s stock.
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Compañía Cervecerías Unidas
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Sleeper AI-Winner Ambarella Will More Than Triple in Price
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Gold vs. Silver: Which Is the Better Investment in the New Cycle?
- What is Put Option Volume?
- 3 Best Growth Stocks to Own for the Next 10 Years
Receive News & Ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.