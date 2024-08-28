Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Short Interest Update

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 369,300 shares, a growth of 143.3% from the July 31st total of 151,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 319,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Compass Group Stock Up 0.7 %
Compass Group stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,527. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Compass Group has a 12 month low of $23.90 and a 12 month high of $31.99.
Compass Group Company Profile
