Conning Inc. Acquires 216 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Conning Inc. increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 170,301 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 62,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 79,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $697,125,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,681,578 shares in the company, valued at $5,923,116,413.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $697,125,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,681,578 shares in the company, valued at $5,923,116,413.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,386,844 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.67 per share, for a total transaction of $82,752,981.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,583,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,952,323,710.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,656,747 shares of company stock worth $278,664,028 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OXY. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.69.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE OXY traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $56.78. 7,255,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,288,832. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $55.04 and a one year high of $71.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Stories

