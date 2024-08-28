Conning Inc. Acquires 52 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $676,800,000. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $489,300,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Humana by 11,647.2% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,059,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $367,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,459 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 550.3% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 875,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $400,808,000 after acquiring an additional 740,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Humana in the first quarter worth $158,813,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Humana stock traded down $1.02 on Wednesday, reaching $352.43. The stock had a trading volume of 595,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,193. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $367.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.48. The company has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.51. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $298.61 and a 1 year high of $530.54.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $29.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 16.12%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.04%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HUM. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Humana from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Humana in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $374.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $332.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Humana from $396.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $396.35.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

