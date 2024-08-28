Conning Inc. Acquires 65 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Conning Inc. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 60.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total transaction of $1,032,617.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,947. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $673.00 price objective (up from $621.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $610.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $622.00 to $654.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $620.14.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

PH traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $588.01. The company had a trading volume of 325,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,166. The stock has a market cap of $75.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $540.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $539.06. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $362.49 and a 12-month high of $597.33.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.73%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

