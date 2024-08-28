Conning Inc. Acquires 92 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Conning Inc. lifted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,772 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total value of $4,714,624.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,634,640.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total value of $747,115.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,345,646.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total transaction of $4,714,624.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,634,640.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,944 shares of company stock worth $9,882,355 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on FDX shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $334.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.96.

FedEx Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE FDX traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $296.13. The company had a trading volume of 712,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,687. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $289.60 and a 200 day moving average of $268.88. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $224.69 and a 1-year high of $313.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.04%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

