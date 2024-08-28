Conning Inc. Buys 23 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Conning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 778 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCO. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Moody’s during the first quarter worth $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 114.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s during the first quarter worth $38,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.26, for a total value of $252,783.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,386.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.26, for a total value of $252,783.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,386.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.06, for a total transaction of $232,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,084,606.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,332,825. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Moody’s from $374.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Moody’s from $454.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Moody’s from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Moody’s from $443.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Moody’s from $430.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $456.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Moody’s

Moody’s Price Performance

NYSE MCO traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $482.55. 612,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,023. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $446.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $410.29. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $298.86 and a 1 year high of $488.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $88.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.28.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.22. Moody’s had a return on equity of 57.03% and a net margin of 28.34%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.12%.

About Moody’s

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.