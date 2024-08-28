Conning Inc. Buys 428 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Conning Inc. raised its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,246 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Fortinet by 664.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,137,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,400,215,000 after buying an additional 30,542,551 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Fortinet during the first quarter worth $548,013,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $203,501,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new position in Fortinet during the first quarter worth $120,746,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 102.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,284,203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $224,344,000 after buying an additional 1,662,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FTNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.31.

In other news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.55 per share, with a total value of $34,896.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 295,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,613,579.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 18,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total transaction of $1,116,075.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,663 shares in the company, valued at $278,287.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William H. Neukom acquired 586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.55 per share, for a total transaction of $34,896.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 295,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,613,579.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,608 shares of company stock valued at $7,132,649. 18.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $75.61. 2,632,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,807,055. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.01 and its 200-day moving average is $64.32. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $76.31.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

