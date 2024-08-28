Conning Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Conning Inc. raised its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,905 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 451.4% during the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $170.71. 4,526,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,897,000. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $159.70 and a 52 week high of $267.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.87. The company has a market cap of $104.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.77 and a beta of 1.56.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The business had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Baird R W raised shares of Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.18.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

