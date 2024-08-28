Conning Inc. Has $954,000 Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Conning Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,002 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Capital World Investors raised its position in General Electric by 2,818.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,749,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,237,930,000 after purchasing an additional 12,312,648 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $1,193,159,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 9.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,100,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,373,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309,543 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 221.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,121,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,250,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter worth $385,745,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

General Electric Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of GE stock traded up $0.88 on Wednesday, reaching $171.87. 4,577,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,780,737. The company has a market cap of $188.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.51, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.55 and a 200-day moving average of $161.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85. General Electric has a one year low of $84.42 and a one year high of $177.20.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.