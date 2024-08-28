Conning Inc. Makes New $231,000 Investment in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Conning Inc. bought a new position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth $30,000.
GE Vernova Stock Performance
NYSE GEV traded down $1.55 on Wednesday, reaching $184.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,067,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,873,274. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $174.92. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $190.80.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Monday. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.83.
About GE Vernova
GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.
