Conning Inc. Makes New $231,000 Investment in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Conning Inc. bought a new position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth $30,000.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

GE Vernova Stock Performance

NYSE GEV traded down $1.55 on Wednesday, reaching $184.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,067,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,873,274. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $174.92. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $190.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.42 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Monday. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.83.

Read Our Latest Report on GE Vernova

About GE Vernova

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.