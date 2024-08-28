Conning Inc. Purchases 278 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Conning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EW. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of EW traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.65. The company had a trading volume of 5,070,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,097,416. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $41.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.11. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $58.93 and a 12-month high of $96.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EW. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total value of $437,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $4,108,777.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $87,437.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,843.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total value of $437,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,108,777.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,867 shares of company stock valued at $2,077,526. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Stories

