Conning Inc. Purchases 7,914 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Conning Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,900 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,914 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $11,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 411.1% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 527.3% in the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 80 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.67, for a total value of $194,328.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,058,069.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.67, for a total value of $194,328.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,964 shares in the company, valued at $7,058,069.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,702 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.46, for a total value of $8,876,444.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,050,140.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 329,890 shares of company stock worth $170,604,385 over the last 90 days. 13.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $516.78. 9,050,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,078,506. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.83. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.40 and a 1 year high of $544.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $503.64 and its 200 day moving average is $492.02.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $39.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 34.34%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $630.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $535.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.41.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

