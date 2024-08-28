Conning Inc. Raises Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Conning Inc. grew its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 848 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFX. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Equifax during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Equifax during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 271.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $277.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $273.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.00.

Equifax Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EFX traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $303.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 611,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,335. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $266.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.36. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $159.95 and a one year high of $307.69. The company has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.09. Equifax had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.85, for a total value of $845,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,118.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 3,650 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.24, for a total value of $836,726.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,263,083.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carla Chaney sold 3,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.85, for a total transaction of $845,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,118.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

