Conning Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Conning Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 97.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 467,174 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VCLT. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,564,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 11,017 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Francis Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 433.0% during the 1st quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 139,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,882,000 after buying an additional 113,007 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VCLT traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.04. 2,430,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,290,508. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $67.47 and a 1 year high of $81.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.87.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

