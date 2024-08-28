Conning Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Conning Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 97.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 467,174 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VCLT. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,564,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 11,017 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Francis Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 433.0% during the 1st quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 139,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,882,000 after buying an additional 113,007 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period.
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ VCLT traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.04. 2,430,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,290,508. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $67.47 and a 1 year high of $81.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.87.
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- BHP Stock: The Under-the-Radar Growth Story in Commodities
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Analysts Upgrade These 3 Hot Buy-and-Hold Stocks
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Kohl’s Charts a Resilient Path in a Challenging Retail Landscape
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.