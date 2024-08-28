Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $9,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 2,307.7% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ED opened at $99.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.34. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.46 and a 12 month high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.72%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of Consolidated Edison to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.65.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

