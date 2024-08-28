Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Price Target Increased to C$4,850.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$4,100.00 to C$4,850.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.31% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CSU. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$4,300.00 to C$4,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$4,050.00 to C$4,150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Constellation Software from C$4,150.00 to C$4,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,800.00 to C$4,250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$4,275.00.
Check Out Our Latest Report on CSU
Constellation Software Price Performance
Insider Transactions at Constellation Software
In other news, Senior Officer John Edward Billowits sold 1,000 shares of Constellation Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3,768.39, for a total transaction of C$3,768,390.00. Company insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.
About Constellation Software
Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides mission critical software solutions for public and private sector markets. The company is also involved in the software licensing; and sale of third-party hardware.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Constellation Software
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- BHP Stock: The Under-the-Radar Growth Story in Commodities
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Analysts Upgrade These 3 Hot Buy-and-Hold Stocks
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Kohl’s Charts a Resilient Path in a Challenging Retail Landscape
Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.