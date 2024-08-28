Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Price Target Increased to C$4,850.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$4,100.00 to C$4,850.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CSU. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$4,300.00 to C$4,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$4,050.00 to C$4,150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Constellation Software from C$4,150.00 to C$4,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,800.00 to C$4,250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$4,275.00.

TSE CSU traded down C$11.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$4,280.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Constellation Software has a one year low of C$2,665.01 and a one year high of C$4,476.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$90.70 billion, a PE ratio of 102.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$4,109.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$3,856.69.

In other news, Senior Officer John Edward Billowits sold 1,000 shares of Constellation Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3,768.39, for a total transaction of C$3,768,390.00. Company insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides mission critical software solutions for public and private sector markets. The company is also involved in the software licensing; and sale of third-party hardware.

