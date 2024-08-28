Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO) Releases Earnings Results

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical device company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Cooper Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Cooper Companies stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $94.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,231,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,962. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.95. Cooper Companies has a 52-week low of $75.93 and a 52-week high of $104.07. The firm has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 55.50, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.78.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

