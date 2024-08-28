Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.640-3.670 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.9 billion-$3.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.9 billion. Cooper Companies also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.98-1.01 EPS.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have issued reports on COO shares. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cooper Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $111.78.
View Our Latest Research Report on COO
Cooper Companies Stock Up 0.2 %
Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The medical device company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.30 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cooper Companies will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.
Cooper Companies Company Profile
The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cooper Companies
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- BHP Stock: The Under-the-Radar Growth Story in Commodities
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Analysts Upgrade These 3 Hot Buy-and-Hold Stocks
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Kohl’s Charts a Resilient Path in a Challenging Retail Landscape
Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.