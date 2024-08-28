Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.640-3.670 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.9 billion-$3.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.9 billion. Cooper Companies also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.98-1.01 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on COO shares. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cooper Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $111.78.

Shares of COO traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.54. 1,231,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,962. The company has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Cooper Companies has a 12-month low of $75.93 and a 12-month high of $104.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.03.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The medical device company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.30 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cooper Companies will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

