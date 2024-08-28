Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $82.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 43.26% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of CRBP stock opened at $57.24 on Wednesday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $61.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.93. The company has a market cap of $611.72 million, a PE ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 2.59.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.29. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Corbus Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $82,470.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,242.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $82,470.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,242.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yuval Cohen sold 29,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $1,470,833.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,733 shares of company stock valued at $2,530,799 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRBP. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 185.5% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 559,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,946,000 after purchasing an additional 363,372 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $13,363,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,267,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $10,181,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 143.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 437,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,158,000 after acquiring an additional 257,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity.

