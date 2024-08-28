Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 286,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 38,021 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $9,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CORT shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider William Guyer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $386,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,039 shares in the company, valued at $233,528.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $66,462.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William Guyer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $386,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,528.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,550 shares of company stock valued at $844,469. Insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CORT opened at $34.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 0.44. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $39.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.39.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.14 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

