Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Shares Gap Down to $10.76

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.76, but opened at $10.54. Core Scientific shares last traded at $10.69, with a volume of 430,206 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CORZ shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Core Scientific from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. B. Riley raised shares of Core Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $0.50 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Core Scientific from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

Get Core Scientific alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CORZ

Core Scientific Trading Down 4.0 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.19.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($4.47). The company had revenue of $141.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.58 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Core Scientific news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 3,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $37,662.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 393,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,930,345.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 3,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $37,662.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 393,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,930,345.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Denise Marie Brucia Sterling sold 8,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $82,356.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,061.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,425 shares of company stock valued at $297,749. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core Scientific

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Core Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter worth $688,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter valued at $307,000.

About Core Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Core Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.