Cormark Trims Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Target Price to C$118.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target lowered by Cormark from C$129.00 to C$118.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BMO. National Bankshares cut their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$131.00 to C$127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$118.00 to C$106.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC decreased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$120.00 to C$116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$135.00 to C$130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a C$122.00 price objective on Bank of Montreal and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$121.00.

Shares of BMO traded down C$1.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$110.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,223,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,802,113. The stock has a market capitalization of C$80.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.16. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of C$102.67 and a one year high of C$133.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$116.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$122.69.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The bank reported C$2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.74 by C($0.15). The firm had revenue of C$7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.06 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 20.07%. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 11.6437811 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

