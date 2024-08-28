Corning Incorporated (GLW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on September 27th

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Corning has raised its dividend by an average of 8.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Corning has a payout ratio of 49.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Corning to earn $2.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.1%.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of Corning stock opened at $42.52 on Wednesday. Corning has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $46.39. The stock has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a PE ratio of 59.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Corning’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Corning news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $479,713.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. HSBC upgraded shares of Corning from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Corning from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.62.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

