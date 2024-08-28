Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Upgraded by Roth Capital to Strong-Buy

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Roth Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CTRA. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.29.

NYSE:CTRA opened at $24.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.66. Coterra Energy has a 12 month low of $23.18 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Coterra Energy will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 154.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 98.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in Coterra Energy by 397.7% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 869.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

