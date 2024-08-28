Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) Shares Purchased by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Free Report) by 22.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Covenant Logistics Group were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 2,336.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 132.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $276,000. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Covenant Logistics Group news, Director Herbert J. Schmidt sold 21,000 shares of Covenant Logistics Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $1,160,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,282.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Covenant Logistics Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLG traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.47. The company had a trading volume of 15,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.89 million, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.38. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a one year low of $38.25 and a one year high of $56.96.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $287.50 million during the quarter. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 13.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Covenant Logistics Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Covenant Logistics Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.10%.

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

