Crane Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:CR)

Crane (NYSE:CR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.205 per share by the conglomerate on Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Crane has a dividend payout ratio of 14.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Crane to earn $8.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.6%.

CR stock opened at $153.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.52. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $82.57 and a fifty-two week high of $162.34.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $581.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $568.33 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Crane from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on Crane from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Crane from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Crane from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.00.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

