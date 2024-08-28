Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESW) Short Interest Up 387.1% in August

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, an increase of 387.1% from the July 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRESW traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.50. The stock had a trading volume of 42,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,638. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.53. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $0.73.

About Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, engages in the production of agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The company operates through Agricultural Business, and Business Urban Properties and Investments segments.

