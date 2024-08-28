Crew Capital Management Ltd. Has $519,000 Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. reduced its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,029 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,288 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of META. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,014 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,058 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.1% during the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 933 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.1% during the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 89,288 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $45,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Finally, Saxony Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 17.7% during the second quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Meta Platforms stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $519.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,588,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,110,833. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.40 and a 12-month high of $544.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $503.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $491.66.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The firm had revenue of $39.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $522.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $625.00 to $647.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 8,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.76, for a total transaction of $4,714,502.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,579 shares in the company, valued at $39,285,234.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 8,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.76, for a total value of $4,714,502.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,579 shares in the company, valued at $39,285,234.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 2,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.92, for a total transaction of $1,007,350.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,759,417.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 434,477 shares of company stock valued at $220,437,187 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

