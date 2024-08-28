Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Insider Stephen F. Betz Sells 3,000 Shares

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total value of $159,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,702,609.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.40. 441,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,660. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.40. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $55.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 0.68.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.47 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CRNX
Institutional Trading of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $42,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Crinetics Pharmaceuticals
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- BHP Stock: The Under-the-Radar Growth Story in Commodities
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Analysts Upgrade These 3 Hot Buy-and-Hold Stocks
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Kohl’s Charts a Resilient Path in a Challenging Retail Landscape
Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.