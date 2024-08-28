Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Insider Stephen F. Betz Sells 3,000 Shares

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total value of $159,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,702,609.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.40. 441,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,660. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.40. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $55.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.47 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CRNX. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CRNX

Institutional Trading of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $42,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.