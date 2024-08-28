Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Short Interest Update

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 1,433.3% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on COIHY shares. Barclays upgraded Croda International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Croda International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

OTCMKTS:COIHY opened at $26.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.58 and a 200 day moving average of $28.32. Croda International has a 52-week low of $23.96 and a 52-week high of $35.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.2635 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th.

Croda International Plc engages in the consumer care, life science, and industrial specialty businesses in in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers speciality and active ingredients across beauty care, beauty actives, and home care products, as well as fragrances and flavours.

