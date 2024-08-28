Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.52

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$14.52 and last traded at C$14.52, with a volume of 13036 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$14.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$16.25 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$15.31.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$13.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.34. The firm has a market cap of C$1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.87.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0742 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -317.86%.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

