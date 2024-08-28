Cronos Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $9.93 Million (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. Cronos has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion and approximately $9.93 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cronos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0820 or 0.00000137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cronos has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00041160 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00007507 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00013206 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00007945 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Cronos Coin Profile

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

