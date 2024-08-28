Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Shares Up 2.8%

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.22 and last traded at $15.17. 33,627 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 430,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.75.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $19.60.

Cross Country Healthcare Trading Up 2.0 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.19. The firm has a market cap of $523.00 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.63.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $339.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, insider Marc S. Krug sold 13,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $202,396.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cross Country Healthcare news, insider Marc S. Krug sold 13,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $202,396.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen Mote sold 13,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $236,199.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,807.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,431 shares of company stock worth $472,070 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCRN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,256,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,095,000 after acquiring an additional 76,954 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,078,000. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,193,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,663,000 after purchasing an additional 934,841 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,511,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company's Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

