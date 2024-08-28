CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.61-3.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.890-3.902 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.95 billion. CrowdStrike also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.80-0.81 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRWD. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $275.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $335.46.

CrowdStrike stock traded down $5.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $264.20. The company had a trading volume of 6,085,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,378,908. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $141.97 and a 52 week high of $398.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $311.05 and a 200-day moving average of $319.63. The firm has a market cap of $64.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 497.96, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $4,086,063.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 411,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,502,114.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 179,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,563,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $4,086,063.05. Following the sale, the president now owns 411,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,502,114.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 130,219 shares of company stock valued at $48,856,294. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

