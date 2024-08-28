CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.80-0.81 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $979.2-984.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion. CrowdStrike also updated its FY25 guidance to $3.61-3.65 EPS.

CRWD stock traded down $5.63 on Wednesday, hitting $264.20. 6,085,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,378,908. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $141.97 and a 1-year high of $398.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $311.05 and a 200-day moving average of $319.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $64.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 497.96, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.82 million. On average, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRWD. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $420.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $335.46.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,470,706.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total value of $3,900,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,136,012.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,219 shares of company stock worth $48,856,294. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

