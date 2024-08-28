CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.610-3.650 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.880. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.9 billion-$3.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.0 billion. CrowdStrike also updated its FY25 guidance to $3.61-3.65 EPS.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $410.00 to $290.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. HSBC lowered CrowdStrike from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $388.00 to $302.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $335.46.

Shares of CRWD stock traded down $5.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $264.20. 6,959,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,382,479. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $141.97 and a 12-month high of $398.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 498.49, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $308.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $319.21.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,563,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 179,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,563,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,470,706.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,219 shares of company stock worth $48,856,294. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

