CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Updates Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.800-0.810 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $979.2 million-$984.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.0 billion. CrowdStrike also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.610-3.650 EPS.
CrowdStrike Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded down $5.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $264.20. 6,959,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,382,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $141.97 and a one year high of $398.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 498.49, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $308.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $319.21.
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike
In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,091 shares in the company, valued at $46,563,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,091 shares in the company, valued at $46,563,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,219 shares of company stock worth $48,856,294 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.
CrowdStrike Company Profile
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.
