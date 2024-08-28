crvUSD (CRVUSD) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $76.62 Million

crvUSD (CRVUSD) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. One crvUSD token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. crvUSD has a total market cap of $76.62 million and approximately $17.13 million worth of crvUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, crvUSD has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get crvUSD alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000090 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

crvUSD Profile

crvUSD’s total supply is 76,775,824 tokens. crvUSD’s official website is crvusd.curve.fi. crvUSD’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance.

crvUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “crvUSD (CRVUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. crvUSD has a current supply of 76,745,859.86120372. The last known price of crvUSD is 0.99853394 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 139 active market(s) with $17,913,460.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crvusd.curve.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as crvUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade crvUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase crvUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for crvUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for crvUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.