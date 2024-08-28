Crypterium Trading 9.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CRPT)

Crypterium (CRPT) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. Crypterium has a market capitalization of $2.79 million and approximately $100,288.60 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Crypterium has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. One Crypterium token can currently be purchased for $0.0295 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypterium Profile

Crypterium’s launch date was September 27th, 2020. Crypterium’s total supply is 94,658,157 tokens. The official website for Crypterium is crypterium.com. Crypterium’s official message board is medium.com/crypterium. The Reddit community for Crypterium is https://reddit.com/r/crypterium_com. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Crypterium

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium Token (CRPT) is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 token used within the Crypterium platform for transactions. Each transaction burns a portion of CRPT, reducing its total supply over time. Crypterium, co-founded by Vladimir Gorbunov, Gleb Markov, and Steven Parker, is a financial platform integrating a mobile wallet, instant cryptocurrency payments, and an exchange to bridge traditional financial systems and cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypterium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypterium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

