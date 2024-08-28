CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Hits New 12-Month High at $108.46

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $108.46 and last traded at $105.09, with a volume of 13703 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.63.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Macquarie raised CSL to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on CSL
CSL Stock Performance
CSL Company Profile
CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and vaccines in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through CSL Behring, CSL Seqirus, and CSL Vifor segments. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma products, gene therapies, and recombinants.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CSL
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- BHP Stock: The Under-the-Radar Growth Story in Commodities
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Analysts Upgrade These 3 Hot Buy-and-Hold Stocks
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Kohl’s Charts a Resilient Path in a Challenging Retail Landscape
Receive News & Ratings for CSL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.