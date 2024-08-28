CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Hits New 12-Month High at $108.46

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $108.46 and last traded at $105.09, with a volume of 13703 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.63.

Separately, Macquarie raised CSL to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.58.

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and vaccines in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through CSL Behring, CSL Seqirus, and CSL Vifor segments. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma products, gene therapies, and recombinants.

