CSX Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:CSX)

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the transportation company on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.
CSX has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. CSX has a dividend payout ratio of 22.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CSX to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.3%.
CSX Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of CSX stock opened at $33.58 on Wednesday. CSX has a 1-year low of $29.03 and a 1-year high of $40.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $65.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.75 and a 200-day moving average of $34.81.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CSX in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSX
CSX Company Profile
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CSX
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Akamai: AI Tailwinds Drive Edge Computing and Security Growth
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- DoorDash Stock Sprints Higher on EPS Beat and Raised Guidance
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Study: How Much Are Retirees Earning from Side Hustles in 2024?
Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.