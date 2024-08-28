CSX Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:CSX)

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the transportation company on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

CSX has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. CSX has a dividend payout ratio of 22.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CSX to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.3%.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $33.58 on Wednesday. CSX has a 1-year low of $29.03 and a 1-year high of $40.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $65.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.75 and a 200-day moving average of $34.81.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CSX in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

