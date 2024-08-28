Cypress Capital Group Buys 273 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,797 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in General Electric were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Syon Capital LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its stake in General Electric by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 4,507 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 10,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GE traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $170.74. 969,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,799,278. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.68. General Electric has a 12-month low of $84.42 and a 12-month high of $177.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

View Our Latest Report on GE

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.