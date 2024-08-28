Cypress Capital Group Decreases Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cypress Capital Group lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,272 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. raised its position in PepsiCo by 1,129.9% in the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 233,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,585,000 after acquiring an additional 214,122 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $1,019,000. Finally, Van Cleef Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 69,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,806,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.53.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $175.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,283,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,466,141. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.18 and a 200 day moving average of $170.68. The stock has a market cap of $241.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $183.41.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.59 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 78.66%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

