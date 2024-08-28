Cypress Capital Group Has $2.22 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 89.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,396 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,850 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,104 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 8,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.76, for a total transaction of $4,714,502.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,285,234.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 8,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.76, for a total value of $4,714,502.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,285,234.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.69, for a total transaction of $431,404.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,197,355.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 418,680 shares of company stock valued at $211,992,147. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $620.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $563.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $625.00 to $647.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $574.41.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ META traded down $10.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $517.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,717,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,139,225. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.40 and a 52 week high of $544.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $502.96 and its 200-day moving average is $491.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $39.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 11.49%.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

