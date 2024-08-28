Cypress Capital Group Has $8.62 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cypress Capital Group cut its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 1.0% of Cypress Capital Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $2,902,007,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its holdings in Chevron by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 126,093,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,808,081,000 after buying an additional 15,845,037 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,513,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,314,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700,289 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Chevron by 73,888.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,602,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,235,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,886,821,000 after buying an additional 1,999,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CVX. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.82.

Chevron Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:CVX traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $149.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,261,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,774,540. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $139.62 and a twelve month high of $171.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $275.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.83.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

